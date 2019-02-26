Three arrested after robbery, high-speed chase on Highway 99

A high-speed chase that began after a robbery in Modesto came to an end Tuesday afternoon when officers took three suspects into custody, according to police radio communications.

One suspect was arrested in the area of Calvine Road, east of Highway 99, and another was found in the area of Auto Tech Service & Repair on Orchard Loop Lane, according to radio communications obtained through Broadcastify. A third person was also arrested, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

California Highway Patrol officials did not immediately respond to comment.

“All suspects that were in the car were arrested,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff Department.

The suspects allegedly robbed a pharmacy in east Modesto before fleeing through downtown and north on Highway 99 at high rates of speed. While chasing the suspect, a Modesto police officer crashed his motorcycle on Needham Street overpass. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Modesto Bee reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.