Ex-Good Day Sacramento anchor died of overdose during sexual encounter, coroner says

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office announced Friday that former “Good Day Sacramento” anchor Chris Burrous died from a methamphetamine overdose on Dec. 27, 2018.

The coroner’s report said Burrous overdosed during a sexual encounter at a Days Inn, the Los Angeles Times reported. A man called the Glendale Police Department at 1:14 p.m. to say that Burrous had passed out and possibly overdosed, according to a news release.

Attempts at CPR by both the man in the room and paramedics who arrived minutes later proved unsuccessful, and Burrous died at a hospital. He left behind a wife and a 9-year-old daughter.

Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was also a factor in Burrous’ death, the Times reported.

Burrous, 43, anchored “Good Day Sacramento” and news on CBS13 in the mid-2000s after stints at KGPE, the CBS affilliate in Fresno and KGET, the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield. He eventually moved on to KTLA in Los Angeles in 2011, where he remained until his death.