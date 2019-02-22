Search underway for SLO plane that may have crashed in snowy Kern County mountains

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Friday searched for a private plane that took off from San Luis Obispo and may have crashed in the snowy Tehachapi Mountains.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday of an overdue plane traveling to Los Angeles, according to a news release.

The aircraft is described as a twin-engine Beechcraft plane with three occupants.

Patrol units began searching the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 166 and continued on to the mountain area, which is covered with 2 to 3 feet of snow. Search efforts continued until 3:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office requested Civil Air Patrol fly over the mountains, and search-and-rescue team members remained on standby on Friday morning.

