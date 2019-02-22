Suspect in Modesto bar shooting arrested. Here’s where he was found

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a bar over the weekend was arrested Thursday night after being found hiding in a garage following a nearly six-hour standoff in southeast Modesto.

Pete Warda, 41, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Sunday night shooting of 22-year-old Thomas Hinchman in the parking lot of the CR2 Bar and Billiards at Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue.

He was taken into custody hours after he told a Bee reporter, in an exclusive interview while he was still free, that he was going to turn himself in.

A SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on Yosemite Meadows Drive, east of Claus Road, at about 5:30 p.m., according to Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

After several hours of attempting to contact Warda using a load speaker and by phone, SWAT entered the home and found it empty. While doing follow up in the neighborhood Warda was found hiding in the garage in a different home.

It was at least the third warrant served in two days in an attempt to locate Warda.

Shortly after Modesto Police served search warrants Thursday at a home in Village I and then his place of business, Luigi’s Pizza on Yosemite Boulevard, Warda told The Bee by phone on he planned to turn himself in but never did.

He also gave his account of what transpired, claiming he acted in self defense as Hinchman and another man kicked and punched him while he was on the ground.

He said the altercation started after he told the men to stop leaning on his truck, then Hinchman threw something at the truck as he tried to drive away.

“I didn’t do anything else besides stop the threat on my life,” Warda said.

Warda wasn’t legally allowed to carry a gun. He also faces charges of being an ex-felon with a firearm and ammunition.

SHARE COPY LINK Warrants served in two locations on Thursday, February 21, 2019 caused schools in Modesto to lock down. Modesto police were searching for a homicide suspect related to Sunday night's shooting outside CR2 bar on Oakdale Road.

His version of event varies drastically from what Hinchman’s mother told The Bee.

Melissa Wright said Hinchman’s friend told her the suspect lost it when he he saw him leaning against his truck.

According to the friend, she said, Hinchman came between the two to apologize for leaning on the car and to defuse the situation

Police would not comment on either version of events and have said their initial account that the suspect fired as he was leaving in a vehicle changed as investigators continued to process evidence and sort through witness statements.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.