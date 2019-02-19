Trump demands California return $928 million in high-speed rail funds

The Trump administration, stepping up its fight with California over the state’s struggling high-speed rail project, said Tuesday it plans to rescind a $928 million federal grant.

The Federal Railroad Administration, in a letter to the California High-Speed Rail Authority, said it intends to terminate the grant effective March 5, saying state officials had failed to comply with the terms of the grant. Congress appropriated the money in 2010.

Among other things, the federal agency said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans to downsize the project represent “a significant retreat from the state’s initial vision and commitment and frustrates the purpose for which federal funding was awarded.”

There was no immediate response from the High-Speed Rail Authority or Newsom’s office.

The move came a week after Newsom, in his State of the State address, said he wants to scale back the rail project, which is billions of dollars over budget, and focus on completing a stretch between Merced and Bakersfield. However, the Democratic governor insisted he isn’t killing the rest of the project altogether and said the state will explore ways of financing a project that links the Bay Area with Southern California.

President Donald Trump a day later tweeted that California owes the federal government $3.5 billion that had been committed to the rail project. “We want that money back now,” the president tweeted.

Newsom said in the State of the State that he had no intention of returning any funds to the federal government.

The Railroad Administration said the California project has missed several deadlines that were tied to the $928 million appropriation, and has no chance of finishing the first phase of the project by the 2022 deadline. In addition, the rail authority “has failed to provide FRA with timely and satisfactory financial reports and other related deliverables. Without these deliverables, CHSRA has not demonstrated that it is making reasonable progress or effectively managing the project,” the railroad administration said.