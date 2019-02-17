California

10-year-old Girl Scout assaulted at Redding Walmart while selling cookies

By Vincent Moleski

February 17, 2019 05:47 PM

A 10-year-old Girl Scout was assaulted Saturday after a middle-aged man approached her while she was selling Girl Scout Cookies at a Redding Walmart.

Around 1 p.m., several Girl Scouts and their parents were selling cookies at a Walmart store located near the corner of Dana Drive and Victor Avenue when one girl was approached by a man who “inappropriately touched” her, according to a Redding police news release.

The man was last seen walking away quickly eastbound on Dana Drive, according to the release.

He was described as a man 50 to 60 years old of medium build with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket and jeans, police said.

Redding police and California Highway Patrol officers could not find the man. Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to call 530-225-4200.

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

