One dead in Tahoe City shooting, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

This is a developing story.

Two people were shot in Tahoe City on Saturday and one has died, Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Scott said. In a later tweet, Scott identified the decedent as 33-year-old Octavio Villa-Villanueva, of Sparks, Nevada.

Deputies & detectives are on scene of a double shooting in Tahoe City. No further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/5zt1QE9YiB — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 17, 2019

The shooting took place near Boatworks Mall, located at 760 N. Lake Blvd., the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a tweet. The public is being asked by officials to avoid the area.

Avoid the area of Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City, 760 N. Lake Blvd. Shots have been fired, this is an active and evolving incident. Repeat, avoid the area and yield to emergency personnel. — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) February 17, 2019

The investigation is ongoing and the scene is secure, Scott said. No information on those involved or what led to the shooting is available at this time.