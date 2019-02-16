California

One dead in Tahoe City shooting, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

By David A. Bustamante

February 16, 2019 05:58 PM

This is a developing story.

Two people were shot in Tahoe City on Saturday and one has died, Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Scott said. In a later tweet, Scott identified the decedent as 33-year-old Octavio Villa-Villanueva, of Sparks, Nevada.

The shooting took place near Boatworks Mall, located at 760 N. Lake Blvd., the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a tweet. The public is being asked by officials to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing and the scene is secure, Scott said. No information on those involved or what led to the shooting is available at this time.

