Dramatic aerial view of flooding, vehicles stranded in Colusa County and Hwy. 99 in Williams

By

February 15, 2019 04:30 PM

This is a look from above floodwaters in Colusa County, from Freshwater Road, Freshwater Lateral and Old Highway 99 in Williams. The National Weather Service expects more rain in Sacramento Valley, and the mountains are in for another wallop of snow.