Check out the deals being offered for National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day is February 9, and businesses like Pizza Hut, Papa John's and even IHOP are offering deals to celebrate.
National Pizza Day is February 9, and businesses like Pizza Hut, Papa John's and even IHOP are offering deals to celebrate.
National Pizza Day is February 9. Here are a few pizza places offering deals for the occasion.

Celebrate accordingly.

Pizza Guys

Half-off any large or extra-large pizza with coupon code “50OFFPIZZA.”

Pizza Hut

Get any large pizza for $10.99 with the coupon code “THANKYOU.”

Papa John’s Pizza

Get a large specialty pizza for $12.

Roundtable pizza

Free one-topping personal pizza.

They’ll also donate $1 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for every pizza purchased.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Sign up for their eClub and get a coupon for $10 off any large pizza with the purchase of a large specialty pizza.

Domino’s Pizza

By entering their sweepstakes, you could win free pizza for a year.

IHOP

A little out of the pizza realm, but IHOP is offering a pizza-sized pancake called a “Pancizza” over the weekend.

And if none of those pizza places suit you, you can always make your own.

