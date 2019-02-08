Police must release shooting records, California judge says

A judge says a new state law requires Northern California police departments to make public records on officer shootings and misconduct that may date back years.
However, the judge who ruled Friday in Contra Costa County also put his ruling on hold for 10 days so it can be appealed.
It's the first decision in more than a dozen cases surrounding application of a police transparency law that took effect Jan. 1. The law seeks to guarantee public access to police records on shootings, use of force and serious misconduct.
Some police unions argued that longstanding privacy laws mean the measure doesn't apply to records made before it took effect.
This ruling involved unions for Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies and officers in Antioch, Richmond, Martinez, Walnut Creek and Concord.
