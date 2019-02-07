California

California prison guard shoots inmate after stabbing attack

By Wes Venteicher

February 07, 2019 05:28 PM

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, inmates walk around a recreation yard at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, Calif. A panel of federal judges on Thursday, June 20, 2103, criticized Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to reduce inmate population because it fell short of the court-ordered cap by 2,300 inmates. The judges ordered Brown to take additional steps to reduce the population to 110,000 inmates by the end of the year.(AP Photo/ Rich Pedroncelli,file)
Two inmates at Deuel Vocational Institute in Tracy were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a stabbing that prompted a guard to fire a rifle at one inmate.

Two inmates attacked a third on the prison’s basketball court at about 2:20 p.m. using stabbing devices they had made, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman.

The attackers ignored multiple orders to stop the attack and get down before an officer in a tower shot one of the attackers. The inmate who was shot and the inmate who was stabbed were taken to a hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to the spokeswoman.

The attack victim suffered stab wounds to his head and chest. The attacker who wasn’t shot was treated for a cut on his hand, according to the spokeswoman. Prison officials recovered the weapons and are investigating.

