California prison guard shoots inmate after stabbing attack

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, inmates walk around a recreation yard at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, Calif. A panel of federal judges on Thursday, June 20, 2103, criticized Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to reduce inmate population because it fell short of the court-ordered cap by 2,300 inmates. The judges ordered Brown to take additional steps to reduce the population to 110,000 inmates by the end of the year.(AP Photo/ Rich Pedroncelli,file) AP