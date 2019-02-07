That Tahoe trip may have to wait. More heavy snow to hit the mountains this weekend

A couple of winter storms are headed for Northern California, bringing another weekend of rain to the Sacramento Valley and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada.

National Weather Service has a winter storm watch in place from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, strongly discouraging mountain travel due to possible whiteout conditions. About 2 to 3 feet of snow will fall in most of the Sierra between Friday night and Sunday, with up to 15 inches possible at 2,500 feet. The highest elevations could see 5 feet of snow or more.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are also possible Saturday night in the mountains, NWS says.

NWS on Twitter warns that nighttime refreezing of melting snow creates black ice, which can make roads very slippery.

Forecasts for Sacramento and the valley predict rain Friday through Sunday night, with high temperatures in the low 50s. Nighttime lows will range from the high 30s to low 40s. Winds should be relatively calm in Sacramento.

Wet conditions will continue across Northern California into midweek, NWS predicts.

Feet of snow fell in the mountains last weekend, and by Tuesday fell as low as 1,000 feet, covering Placerville in about 3 inches and closing several schools in El Dorado and Placer counties. Pioneer Union School District announced closure of all schools Thursday due to a lack of power stemming from the storm.

NWS predicts snow in Placerville again on Sunday and possibly Monday as well. It will not snow in Folsom, however, forecasts say.