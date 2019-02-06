Robert Redford just sold this secluded Napa wine country home in St. Helena for $7 million

Robert Redford has sold his scenic home in the Napa wine country town of St. Helena for $7 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The sale is about half a million dollars short of the reported asking price.
The Oscar-winning actor and director bought the estate in 2004, the Los Angeles Times reported. The listing says the retreat “has been the favored escape of one of the greatest living film artists of our time. “ It was build in 1983.
The estate is known as Danza del Sol.
The main house, which boasts mountain and forest views, features eight rooms, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet of living space. It sits on 10 acres of gated land with gardens, forest area and hiking trails.
“The property is very private, quiet and serene, yet just a 5-minute drive to the town of St. Helena,” Redford said in an email to the Wall Street Journal when the property was listed. “We have enjoyed both the solitude the home provides along with the close proximity to the Napa Valley and all that it has to offer.”
Expansive patios, a swimming pool and a redwood hot tub are part of the estate’s outdoors. There’s a 907-square-foot detached artist’s studio, a multi-car garage/barn and a separate workshop.
Redford told the Wall Street Journal that he and his wife, painter Sibylle Szaggars Redford, were selling the home to move to the Bay Area “to be closer to family,”
Redford, 82, starred in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All the President’s Men” and “The Natural.” In 1980, he won an Academy Award for “Ordinary People.”
Steven Mavromihalis of Pacific Union International handled the deal.
