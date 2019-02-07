It’s back — Lopez Lake triathlon returns this spring with free childcare, beer garden

The only San Luis Obispo County triathlon involving a lake swim will return to Lopez Lake near Arroyo Grande this spring.

The annual March Triathlon Series, organized entirely by students, hopes to grow community participation this year — and it’s offering free childcare as an incentive. 2019 marks the second year the event also will host a beer garden.

The event, which takes place March 24, is open to those 13 and older, with no maximum age group. (In 2018, competitors included athletes in their late 70s.)

“Since it is the West Cost Collegiate Triathlon Conference, you will see some of the best collegiate athletes in the West Coast competing in the collegiate division,” race director Mauria Nakamura said. “You will also see people who are completing in their first triathlon.”

The event is one of three triathlons held in San Luis Obispo County each year, including the Morro Bay Triathlon, which took place in November 2018 and featured an ocean swim. The 40th annual San Luis Obispo Triathlon, which will be held July 28, uses the SLO Swim Center for the swim leg.

The Wildflower Triathlon will be held May 3-5 at Lake San Antonio in southern Monterey County.

The March Triathlon Series, hosted by the Cal Poly Triathlon Team, will take place March 24, 2019, at Lopez Lake near Arroyo Grande. Courtesy photo

About 500 people are expected to participate in the March Triathlon Series, hosted by the Cal Poly Triathlon Team, race publicist Joey Johnson said.





“We are looking to interact with our community in every way we can and would love the support to be returned by having as many participants sign up for this breathtakingly beautiful triathlon challenge,” Johnson said.

Race Rugrats childcare company will manage the childcare at the event. All employees are background checked with a maximum of six children for each staff person, and a minimum of two adults at all times, regardless of enrollment.

Triathlon participates can compete in categories including collegiate level, 19 and below and age groups that span five years, such as 20 to 24 or 25 to 29. Events are separated by gender. Heats will begin at 8 a.m. the morning of the race and continue on 5-minute intervals by grouping.





Participants can chose the Olympic course, including a 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike ride (just under 25 miles) and a 10-kilometer run (6.2 miles). Or they can choose the sprint course, which includes a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike (12.4 miles), and a 5-kilometer run (3.1 miles).

Registration costs range from $70 to $175, or $60 to $150 for ages 18 and under. Online registration closes March 21.

All proceeds from the triathlon, which typically brings in about $15,000, go directly to the team to help athletes pay for costs such as apparel, pool rental, race entries and travel expenses as well as collegiate national competition.

The March Triathlon Series began in 2002. In 2018, 464 competitors entered the triathlon; of those, 205 were non-college students.





Lopez Lake is currently at 44 percent capacity of water, and the impact of a heavier rainy season compared with recent years should make the conditions pleasant, coordinators say.

“In March, Lake Lopez will be incredibly green and I think there will be great energy out there,” Nakamura said. “We have put a lot of hard work into it, to make it really fun.”