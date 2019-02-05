‘Y’all, it’s snowing in San Jose!’ Californians react to snow in some unusual places

California saw a wintry blast that dusted the mountains with snow Tuesday morning — and we’re not just talking about the Sierra Nevadas.

Snow was reported in places that don’t usually see it, like San Jose and Santa Cruz. There were even reported dustings in the East Bay and on top of Mt. Diablo.

“Snow on the East Bay hills during my commute this morning!! (Followers from cold climates, feel free to laugh),” said one Twitter user.

“Y’all, it’s snowing in San Jose!” said another.

San Francisco Chronicle photographer Jessica Christian even captured video of a teen sledding down a hill along the snow-capped Mt. Diablo.

And snow showed up big-time in Santa Cruz, with Twitter users reacting with excitement.

“Holy mackerel it snowed here on the summit last night!!!” said one Twitter user, of the snow in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The CHP’s Santa Cruz office tweeted that there was “quite a bit of snow in the area.”

In the Los Angeles area, heavy snow is expected above 7,000 feet and some snow may be possible at 4,000 feet, and there is a winter storm warning in effect in the mountains above Los Angeles, according to NBC 4.

There is a chance for snow in the mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through early Wednesday morning, but there were no reports as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Mountains in both counties are under a winter weather advisory.

See some of the astonishing photos and videos of the snow below, as Californians reacted on social media.