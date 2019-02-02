Winter storm will continue deluge, making Sierra travel especially difficult

A winter storm that has been moving across California since Friday is showing no signs of slowing down, especially in the mountains, despite Saturday morning’s lull in the capital region, according to the National Weather Service.

More rain and snow is expected later in the day, making driving conditions in the Sierra Nevada hazardous and prompting the National Weather Service to issue flash flood watches in several fire-affected areas.

Just before noon, Caltrans reported that traffic in both directions of Interstate 80 were being held at Nyack heading east and at the Nevada state line going west due to vehicle spinouts and collisions. The transportation agency also reported an overturned vehicle on Highway 50 by Sierra at Tahoe, though it said traffic was moving in both directions.

Heavy snowfall in the mountains will continue through Tuesday, dumping 5 to 10 feet of snow in pass areas along Interstate 80 and Highway 50, said Idamis Del Valle, NWS meteorologist. The highest peaks could hit levels of up to 13 feet.

On Monday, snow levels could drop between 1,000 and 2,000 feet in elevation, the weather service said. For now, snow levels will remain above 3,500 feet through Sunday night, she said.

NWS Reno issued a backcountry avalanche watch in the greater Lake Tahoe area, between Yuba Pass and Ebbetts Pass, through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Here's a look at the Sierra snow reports through this morning. More snow is on the way, with snow accumulations from 5 to 10 FEET expected at pass levels through Tuesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FyecBvITO8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 2, 2019

The NWS in Sacramento tweeted out Friday that traveling into the Sierra is highly discouraged.

Caltrans also advised against traveling into higher elevations, but said those planning a trip into the mountains should allow for extra travel time and be prepared to get out those chains.

Updated information on chain control areas can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Chain controls are in place throughout the Sierra Nevada region. Check https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 for real-time updates. Travel is not advised, but those planning a trip to the area should allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/ISuNbCGzxK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 2, 2019

The rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday dropped .85 inches in Sacramento in the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m., with areas north receiving twice that amount or more in the period – Redding receiving 2.33 inches, Oroville and Marysville seeing 1.18 inches and Konocti on Clear Lake seeing 2.92 inches – the weather service reported.

Showers are expected to continue in the Sacramento Valley through Saturday and has the potential for thunderstorms later in the day, Del Valle said, as another band of widespread precipitation will reach the area after 6 p.m.

“There could be some brief lulls, but overall the pattern will remain pretty active through Monday in the valley, decreasing shower activity on Tuesday,” Del Valle said.

The valley is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of rain through Tuesday, while the foothills are expecting 3 to 7½ inches of rain, Del Valle said.

Areas of light to moderate rain continue to affect much of interior #NorCal early this morning. A band of heavier precipitation moving inland from the coast will spread across the #Sacramento and #Stockton areas during the next few hours. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zI0QZ1awyT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 2, 2019

A flash flood watch has also been issued through Monday for burn scar from multiple fires in Northern California.

Residents in the areas of the Camp, Mendocino Complex, Carr, Hirz and Delta fires burned should be on the look out and prepared to evacuate if necessary, according to a NWS tweet.

Flooding could increase debris flow consisting of rock, mud, vegetation and loose materials, the NWS said.

“Especially if thunderstorms move into the area,” Del Valle said.