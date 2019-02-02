Gavin Newsom wants Massachusetts fans ‘crying in their chowder’ over Sunday’s Super Bowl

The two states with teams competing in Super Bowl LIII have more than just pride on the line — there’s also a wager between Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Newsom’s office announced the bipartisan football bet Friday: If California’s Los Angeles Rams defeat Massachusetts’ New England Patriots on Sunday, Baker will perform a community service project wearing the Rams’ signature jersey.

If Patriots quarterback Tom Brady collects his sixth Super Bowl Ring, Newsom will be doing community service in Patriots colors.

“I have great respect for Gov. Baker and the people of Massachusetts. Our states have so much in common,” Newsom said. “But by the time the game is over on Sunday, I’m confident that Sean McVay and the Rams will have the good people of the Commonwealth crying in their chowder.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Baker fired back, saying, “Contrary to popular belief, the New England Patriots are still here and heading to their third straight Super Bowl to give the Rams everything they’ve got.”

Baker added that “a local California charity (will reap) the benefits of yet another championship for New England.”

Bad news for Newsom: Forbes reports the betting odds are on the Patriots.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday.