California

Highway closures, flash flooding hit Santa Barbara after heavy rain, wind

By Scott Middlecamp

February 02, 2019 09:55 AM

See flooding on Mission Street in Santa Barbara

Mission Street in Santa Barbara was flooded on Feb. 2, 2019 after heavy rain in the area.
By
Up Next
Mission Street in Santa Barbara was flooded on Feb. 2, 2019 after heavy rain in the area.
By

Santa Barbara County received the brunt of a Saturday morning storm that slammed into the Central Coast, with multiple trees fallen on structures, minor flooding and debris flows.

Highway 101 is closed from Milpas to Highway 150 for flooding, according to Santa Barbara CHP.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Sherpa and Whittier fire burn areas, and areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria were issued evacuation warnings Friday night.

A large pine tree believed to be 100 years old came down on a Santa Barbara home, and a eucalyptus tree fell into an apartment complex in Goleta, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

weather

  Comments  