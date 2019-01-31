Butte County Sheriff’s Office releases names of two more Camp Fire victims

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two more people who were killed in November’s deadly Camp Fire.
Robert Quinn, 74, of Paradise and Berniece Schmidt, 93, of Magalia, were identified as having perished in the blaze, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Camp Fire was the most deadly and destructive wildfire in California history, destroying almost 14,000 homes and nearly razing the town of Paradise.
Three people still remain unaccounted for in the wildfire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Of the 86 killed, 68 have been identified. Below is a complete list of names that have been released:
- Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise
- Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise
- Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise
- Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise
- David Bradburd, 70, Paradise
- Larry Brown, 72, Paradise
- Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise
- Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia
- Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise
- Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise
- John Digby, 78, Paradise
- Gordon Dise, 66, Chico
- Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise
- Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise
- Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise
- Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia
- Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise
- Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise
- James Garner, 63, Magalia
- Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow
- Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise
- Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise
- Christina Herffern, 40, Paradise
- Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise
- Evva Holt, 85, Paradise
- TK Huff, 71, Concow
- Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia
- Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise
- Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise
- John Malarkey, 89, Paradise
- Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise
- David Marbury, 66, Paradise
- Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise
- Helen Pace, 84, Paradise
- Joy Porter, 72, Paradise
- Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise
- Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise
- Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise
- Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise
- Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise
- John Sedwick, 82, Magalia
- Don Shores, 70, Magalia
- Larry Smith, 80, Paradise
- Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise
- Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise
- Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise
- Ellen Walker, 72, Concow
- Donna Ware, 86, Paradise
- David Young, 69, Concow
- Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise
- Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow
- Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia
- Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise
- Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise
- Teresa Ammans , 82, Paradise
- Richard Brown, 74, Concow
- Marie Wehe , 78, Concow
- Kimber Wehr , 53, Paradise
- Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise
- Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise
- Vincent Carota , 65, Paradise
- Warren Lessard , 68, Magalia
- Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia
- Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia
- James Kinner, 84, Paradise
- Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise
- Robert Quinn, 74, of Paradise
- Berniece Schmidt, 93, of Magalia
Comments