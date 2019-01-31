Butte County Sheriff’s Office releases names of two more Camp Fire victims

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two more people who were killed in November’s deadly Camp Fire.

Robert Quinn, 74, of Paradise and Berniece Schmidt, 93, of Magalia, were identified as having perished in the blaze, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Camp Fire was the most deadly and destructive wildfire in California history, destroying almost 14,000 homes and nearly razing the town of Paradise.

Three people still remain unaccounted for in the wildfire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Of the 86 killed, 68 have been identified. Below is a complete list of names that have been released: