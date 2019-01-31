California

Fowl play suspected after turkey breaks into Elk Grove home, sets off burglary alarm

By Vincent Moleski

January 31, 2019 06:30 PM

The Elk Grove Police Department responded to a residential burglar alarm Thursday to find a feathered felon had broken in.

Responding officers found a second-floor window shattered in an Elk Grove house. Upon entry, they discovered a turkey.

On Facebook, the police department said it was “something we don’t see every day or even in a career.”

“Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he would only respond with fowl language,” the police department said.

The turkey suffered minor injuries and was transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center for recovery, according to the police department.

No arrests were made.

