Check out what cyclists face in longest, most challenging routes ever in 2019 Amgen Tour of California

January 31, 2019 01:21 PM

Amgen Tour of California officials announced the routes for the annual bicycle race with 25 King of the Mountain climbs, 14 sprints and a 773-mile course. Officials say this year’s race, May 12-18, is the longest and most challenging one yet.