Sextant Wines owners always loved the Edna Valley. So they bought a town

Have you ever loved something so much you just had to have it?

Nancy and Craig Stoller have — and that’s the reason the couple are now the proud owners of one of the oldest townships in San Luis Obispo County.

The Stollers, who own Sextant Wines in Paso Robles, announced Tuesday they bought the Old Edna site earlier in January, with plans to bring more “wine experiences” to the historic region.

“We couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be the owners of such a unique property in Edna,” Craig Stoller said in a news release. “We fell in love with the property when we purchased the adjacent vineyard in 2007, so to operate the entire town seemed like the natural next step.”





“We have big plans to share the Old Edna story with our visitors,” he said. “We want people to stay for the day or overnight in one of the guest houses and join our appreciation for this remarkable piece of history.”

The Stollers bought the property from Pattea Torrence, who owned the 2-acre town for 17 years.

“I am very much looking forward to 2019 and watching Old Edna evolve with the Sextant team at the helm,” Torrence said in the release.

According to Torrence’s Old Edna website, historic records of Edna Valley go back to the 1840s. Edna was founded in the late 1800s, and at one time was a bustling settlement with a blacksmith shop, mercantile, creamery, post office and stagecoach stop.

Several of the buildings from that era still stand or have been rebuilt to replicate what they originally looked like.

Sextant Wines have owned neighboring winery MacGregor Vineyard since 2007, and also operate a tasting room and deli in the site’s original city hall, Edna Hall.

How much the Stollers bought the property for was not disclosed in the news release, and requests for comment from a media representative were not returned Tuesday evening.

According to the news release, the Stollers officially took ownership of the property on Jan. 7, and have already begin site improvements.

“We look forward to designing one-of-a-kind wine tasting experiences and providing vineyard tours,” Nancy Stoller said in the release. “We want to help visitors create memories that will last a lifetime by hosting celebrations like baby and wedding showers.

“When I walk on the property I’m greeted by a sense of the past and it’s a beautiful feeling. With my heart full and overflowing with gratitude, I look forward to the possibilities that lie ahead.”



