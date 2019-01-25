California

Watch U.S. Marines leap into ice hole in lake as they hone winter survival and warfare skills near Yosemite

By David Caraccio

January 25, 2019 12:51 PM

This is how Marines train for warfare in icy, snowy conditions northeast of Yosemite National Park

U.S. Marines extricate themselves from a hole in the ice on a lake in winter and mountainous warfare skills training.
By
Up Next
U.S. Marines extricate themselves from a hole in the ice on a lake in winter and mountainous warfare skills training.
By

U.S. Marines released video of their training in Bridgeport, CA., where they honed their skills in high-altitude, mountainous terrain.

Bridgeport is in Mono County, northeast of Yosemite National Park.

The footage from December 2018 and earlier this year shows Marines extricated themselves from ice in case they fall through a frozen lake.

This was the first time in nearly three years that the Mountain Warfare Training Center has conducted the training, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

  Comments  