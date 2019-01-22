Drone video shows whale ‘blowing rainbows’ as encounters off California coast reportedly on the rise

Grayden Fanning captured drone video from more than 20 humpback encounters that whale watchers witnessed at Dana Point off the California coast over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
A video filmed Saturday and posted to the Capt. Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Safari YouTube and Facebook sites shows a humpback whale and her calf “blowing rainbows” and waving her tail.
Capt. Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Safari said there’s been a dramatic increase in humpback whale sightings off the coast of Dana Point in Southern California, which is “causing excitement among whale watchers and tour operators alike.” The company has seen 42 encounters with humpbacks so far in January, compared with just four a year ago.
Humpback whales are migrating from their mating and calving grounds near Mexico and Central America to Dana Point to feed on krill and small schooling fish, according to the company that offers daily and year round trips out of Dana Point harbor. The whales filter up to 3,000 pounds of food per day through plates of baleen that hang from their upper jaw and can weigh up to 40 tons.
