Highway 1 reopens in Big Sur following storms and mudslide cleanup

Highway 1 in Big Sur will reopen on Friday morning, according to a news release from Caltrans.

The road will fully reopen at 10 a.m., although crews continue clearing debris from rockslides caused by storms that brought heavy rain to the Central Coast over the past few days.

The agency closed the road from Mud Creek to Paul’s Slide on Monday in advance of “significant” rainfall forecast to hit the Central Coast.

Caltrans on Wednesday announced they would extend the closure north to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn.

On Friday, the agency said National Weather Service data confirmed the weather event had passed through the areas of concern.

Drivers will encounter a one-way reversing traffic control toward the south end of Mud Creek to allow Caltrans crews to continue roadwork in the area, according to the news release.

Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira contributed to this report.