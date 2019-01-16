Davis police find no record of “sonic waves” complaints from Officer Natalie Corona’s killer

Davis police have found no evidence that the gunman who shot and killed Officer Natalie Corona last Thursday ever filed complaints against the department, despite his claims in a note that he was being bombarded with “ultra sonic waves” and “can’t live this way anymore.”

Lt. Paul Doroshov said Wednesday that a review of department records has turned up no written complaints submitted by Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, the 48-year-old Davis man who shot Corona while she was investigating a traffic accident Thursday night.

After shooting Corona, Limbaugh went on a shooting spree near his rented home at 501 E St. before going inside as police surrounded the house. He later shot himself in the head after leaving a note behind on his pillow that claimed he had contacted Davis police internal affairs, the media and the FBI about being bombarded by sonic waves for years before his rampage.

“I have not seen any contacts that suggest that,” Doroshov said. “I couldn’t find any evidence of that.”

Law enforcement and the media frequently receive such complaints, and Doroshov said it is possible Limbaugh may have said something in passing to an officer who did not make a formal report.

“I don’t know what he means by contact,” Doroshov said. “Did he flag down an officer?”

Doroshov said the department’s only record of contacts with Limbaugh, a former slot machine technician at Cache Creek Casino Resort, began with a report he filed in 2017 about an auto theft.





The next contact came last August, when an ex-girlfriend called police to complain about threatening text messages from Limbaugh, including one that read, “You’re a failure at life and you should just kill yourself,” Doroshov said.

Police investigated but determined he was not a danger at that time. “It didn’t look like he was going to do anything,” Doroshov said.

The next contact came Sept. 20, when Limbaugh sucker punched a co-worker during the graveyard shift at Cache Creek and was charged with felony battery. Limbaugh eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, surrendered an AR-15 rifle he owned and was prohibited by that conviction from possessing other weapons.

Despite that, police said Limbaugh obtained two semiautomatic handguns – a .45 caliber and a 9 mm – that he used during Thursday’s shooting spree.

Police said he rode up to the accident scene on a bicycle, emerged from the shadows and shot Corona, 22, in the neck as she was conversing with one of the motorists. He continued to fire at her as she fell to the ground, then began firing indiscriminately at passersby before retreating to his house.

Doroshov said authorities still are waiting for word from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on how Limbaugh obtained the handguns and the history of each weapon.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation, and is currently reviewing video from the in-car camera in Corona’s department vehicle, spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.