Former Kings center is becoming a landlord. Lease his beach home for $27,000 per month

Former Sacramento Kings No. 1 draft pick Spencer Hawes is on his way to being a landlord in Manhattan Beach.
The NBA center, who went No. 10 overall in the 2007 draft, bought the California ocean-view townhome two years ago. Starting February 1, that home can be leased at $27,000 per month, according to the listing.
Just one block to the sand, the nearly 3,000-square-foot home sits on an oversized lot with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an oversized garage.
White walls and hardwood floors make up the interior and a 400-square-foot deck can be used to entertain outdoors.. There’s a yoga room, a dining area, a whitewashed kitchen and a living room with a fireplace, according to the Los Angeles Times.
William Passavia of Compass is the listing agent.
Hawes, 30, once a McDonald’s All-American in high school, attended the University of Washington for a year before the Sacramento Kings drafted him in 2007. He played for six teams in his NBA career, including the 76ers, Cavaliers, Clippers, Hornets and Bucks. Milwaukee waived Hawes in 2017.
The Los Angeles Times said records show he bought the home two years ago for $5.575 million.
