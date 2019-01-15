Finally! New date has been set for Delta IV rocket launch

The much-delayed Delta IV Heavy rocket launch has a new date, the United Launch Alliance tweeted Tuesday morning.

The rocket is now set to launch from Vandenberg on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11:05 a.m., according to the ULA.

The launch has been delayed multiple times since early December.

On Jan. 5, ULA representatives said that a new launch attempt was pending the results of additional testing.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The rocket had previously been delayed for various reasons, including a hydrogen leak and high winds.

The launch will carry a top-secret payload into orbit for a mission dubbed NROL-71.

Information about a live broadcast of the launch has not yet been released, according to the ULA.