California

Candlelight vigil for slain Davis police officer Natalie Corona to be held Saturday night

By Vincent Moleski

January 12, 2019 02:32 PM

Fallen Davis officer’s police vehicle towed past flowers at roadside memorial

Natalie Corona, a Davis police officer, was shot and killed after responding to a car crash on Jan. 10, 2019.
By
Up Next
Natalie Corona, a Davis police officer, was shot and killed after responding to a car crash on Jan. 10, 2019.
By

More than 1,000 people have registered to attend a candlelight vigil in Davis’ Central Park on Saturday night to honor of slain Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page. The park is at 401 C St., near the corner of 4th Street.

“This is a huge tragedy for our community. Sending peace and solace to her family and friends tonight,” event organizer Stephanie Teague wrote on Facebook on Friday, the morning after the 22-year-old officer was shot and killed by a gunman.

The event page says members of the community will be speaking and attendees will be tying ribbons to trees in the park.

Mourners in Davis have created a memorial for fallen Officer Natalie Corona outside of the Davis Police Department. Corona was shot and killed after responding to a car crash on Jan. 10, 2019.

By

Related stories from Fresno Bee

latest-news

latest-news

opinion

california

  Comments  