Candlelight vigil for slain Davis police officer Natalie Corona to be held Saturday night

More than 1,000 people have registered to attend a candlelight vigil in Davis’ Central Park on Saturday night to honor of slain Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page. The park is at 401 C St., near the corner of 4th Street.

“This is a huge tragedy for our community. Sending peace and solace to her family and friends tonight,” event organizer Stephanie Teague wrote on Facebook on Friday, the morning after the 22-year-old officer was shot and killed by a gunman.

The event page says members of the community will be speaking and attendees will be tying ribbons to trees in the park.

