Manhunt underway after police officer shot in Davis

A Davis police officer was shot Thursday night while responding to a traffic accident, and authorities had cordoned off parts of downtown while searching for a suspect.
Davis police said a female officer was shot after responding to a three-car accident near 5th and D streets, and that the officer was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
UC Davis police tweeted a “shelter in place” warning and advised people to stay away from downtown Davis, and authorities issued alerts via cell phone and text messages to alert citizens.
Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel was expected to make an announcement late Thursday at police headquarters about the shooting.
The suspect was described as a “a white male in his 20’s Average Build, Baseball Cap, Black Jacket, Blue or Tan Jeans, Black Tactical Boots.”
Heavily armed police were seen throughout the area late Thursday, blocking off intersections and scouring the area as bystanders watched, and law enforcement officers from throughout the region rushed to the area, including two dozen from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.
