Names of those who have died in the Camp Fire: 64 of 86 now ID’d from deadliest fire

By Vincent Moleski

January 10, 2019 06:43 PM

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people Thursday who died in November’s deadly Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Kathy Shores, 65, of Magalia and Anna Hastings, 67, of Magalia were identified as having been killed in the wildfire, along with Vincent Carota, 65, of Paradise and Warren Lessard, 68, of Magalia, who were identified Monday.

On Dec. 19, David Marbury, 66, of Paradise and Frederick Salazar, 76, of Paradise were also identified.

The number of people unaccounted for in the fire remains at three, according to the sheriff’s office.

The list below includes the names of all those who have been confirmed dead in the Camp Fire:

  • Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise
  • Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise
  • Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise
  • Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise
  • David Bradburd, 70, Paradise
  • Larry Brown, 72, Paradise
  • Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise
  • Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia
  • Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise
  • Vincent Carota , 65, Paradise
  • Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise
  • John Digby, 78, Paradise
  • Gordon Dise, 66, Chico
  • Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise
  • Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise
  • Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise
  • Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia
  • Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise
  • Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise
  • James Garner, 63, Magalia
  • Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow
  • Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise

  • Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia

  • Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise
  • Christina Herffern, 40, Paradise
  • Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise
  • Evva Holt, 85, Paradise
  • TK Huff, 71, Concow
  • Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia
  • Warren Lessard , 68, Magalia
  • Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise
  • Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise
  • John Malarkey, 89, Paradise
  • Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise
  • David Marbury, 66, Paradise
  • Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise
  • Helen Pace, 84, Paradise
  • Joy Porter, 72, Paradise
  • Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise
  • Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise
  • Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise
  • Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise
  • Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise
  • John Sedwick, 82, Magalia
  • Don Shores, 70, Magalia
  • Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia
  • Larry Smith, 80, Paradise
  • Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise
  • Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise
  • Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise
  • Ellen Walker, 72, Concow
  • Donna Ware, 86, Paradise
  • David Young, 69, Concow
  • Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise
  • Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow
  • Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia
  • Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise
  • Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise
  • Teresa Ammans , 82, Paradise
  • Richard Brown, 74, Concow
  • Marie Wehe , 78, Concow
  • Kimber Wehr , 53, Paradise
  • Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise
  • Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise

