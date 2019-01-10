California

Man struck, killed by freight train in Denair; roads closed in the area

By Erin Tracy

January 10, 2019 11:45 AM

A man is dead after being hit by a freight train Thursday morning on the tracks west of Santa Fe Avenue and Zeering Road in Denair.

The man was walking east on Zeering across the tracks when he was struck by the northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train at about 10:49 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen.

The crossing arms were down and functioning properly at the time, Olsen said.

The man was thrown 30 feet, according to witness reports to the CHP.

Roadways in the area have been closed as the CHP investigates.

Erin Tracy

Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.

