Gavin Newsom’s first California budget has $8 billion increase over Jerry Brown’s last one

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first budget includes a $144 billion general fund, marking a 4 percent increase over the $138 billion spending plan former Gov. Jerry Brown signed in June.

His total budget — including money earmarked for special purpose funds — tops $209 billion. That’s about $8 billion more than the Brown’s final budget.

Newsom in remarks to reporters Thursday morning stressed that much of the increased spending would go to one-time projects, not ongoing commitments. He said his administration is preparing for a recession, and he plans to continue setting aside money in reserves.

“The message we are advancing here is discipline, building a strong foundation,” he said.

Newsom during his campaign promised progressive policies with big price tags, but has also pledged to build up the “largest fiscal reserve of any state in American history.”

He took office with strong economy that has filled state budget reserves with a projected $16 billion that could help Newsom navigate a recession. The Legislative Analyst’s Office projects the state will have an additional $14.8 billion surplus that lawmakers and Newsom could use on practically anything.

Newsom says he wants to continue his predecessor Brown’s tradition of saving for an impending recession. Brown achieved a reputation as a fiscally prudent governor during his last eight years in office, although he oversaw a nearly 50 percent increase in general fund spending over that period.

Newsom’s office has previewed details of the proposed 2019-20 budget over the past few weeks, highlighting spending plans in health care and education programs.

Leaked documents show he’s proposing nearly $2 billion for early learning programs. He also wants $40 million to fund a second year of free community college for first-time students enrolled full-time.

To fund health insurance subsidies for middle-income families, Newsom is proposing reinstating the individual mandate, which requires people to have health insurance or pay a penalty. And he wants to let young immigrants without legal status to enroll in Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program for low-income people, until age 26.

Newsom is also asking for a $105 million increase in planned wildfire safety funding.

Newsom’s budget plan represents his opening proposal in budget negotiations that will continue through June, the deadline for the governor and the Legislature to reach a deal. Lawmakers have already proposed more than $40 billion in new spending, which Newsom has said needs to be “whittled down.”