New charges filed against alleged California rapist

FILE - This Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, shows rape suspect Roy Charles Waller, right, with attorney Joseph S. Forina as he makes his first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. California prosecutors filed 28 additional charges against Waller, the man known as the NorCal Rapist, bringing the number of alleged victims to seven in six counties. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert filed the charges against Waller on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, and is taking the lead on the prosecution.

The Sacramento Bee via AP, File Renee C. Byer