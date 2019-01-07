Jerry Brown and former first dog Colusa head into the sunset — on Twitter

In one of his final acts as governor, Jerry Brown on Monday posted a farewell to California voters on Twitter as new Gov. Gavin Newsom takes over.

“Handing the reins over to @GavinNewsom. And now off to the ranch for the next chapter,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown, 79, who served as California governor from 1975 to 1983 and again from 2011 to 2018, plans to move to an off-the-grid home on his family’s ranch in Colusa County, reported The Sacramento Bee. He moved out of the Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento on Friday.

Brown jokingly named Colusa, a Pembroke Welsh corgi and border collie mix, as California’s first dog in 2016 following the death of former first dog Sutter, who had become beloved around the State Capitol and even had his own Twitter account.

Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, later added Cali, a standard poodle and border collie mix, to their family as deputy first dog, according to the publication.

Brown’s farewell on Twitter received 376 comments, most thanking him for his time as governor, and 3,600 likes in less than an hour after being posted.

Newsom, previously the state’s lieutenant governor and a former mayor of San Francisco, handily won election to replace Brown in November, The Sacramento Bee reported. He was sworn in Monday.