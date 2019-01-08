Check out this top celebrity home, Frank Sinatra’s Byrdview estate, for sale in L.A. for $12.5 million

A Los Angeles home Frank Sinatra owned for 10 years and where Marilyn Monroe was rumored to have stayed in the guest cottage at one point has hit the market for $12.5 million.
The house is filled with Hollywood lore. Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli renewed their vows there and the Rat Pack partied on its grounds, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, a website writing about homes around the world. Byrdview also has been seen on television in “Mad Men” and “Californication,” and in films like “Transformers,” “Ali” and “Dreamgirls,” according to dwell.com. The home was the location for two of last year’s Super Bowl commercials, according to dwell, as well as the setting in music videos by Mariah Carey, Usher and Rihanna.
The midcentury house was built in 1949 by socialite Dora Hutchinson, heir to the Chase Manhattan Bank fortune. Hutchinson commissioned futuristic architect William Pereira, known for his work on the Transamerica Pyramid building in San Francisco, to design her new home.
“The perfect architect to pack a dramatic punch, he designed a show stopping mid-century-modern home that was ideal for Dora’s grand-scale entertaining and would be just as stylish in 2019 as it was in the 1950s,” according to a toptenrealestatedeals.com article. “As soon as it was completed, she wasted no time in gathering the Hollywood stars and California business leaders for her soirees, many times setting off fireworks from her Byrdview perch to signal the start of cocktail hour.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Byrdview is one of the most recognized celebrity homes in the country, writes Town and Country, and is one of only four homes that Pereira designed..
Byrdview spans 4.3 acres on a hilltop in the Chatsworth neighborhood and commands 360-degree views over Los Angeles, the mountains and 3,000 acres of nature preserve. The hidden and gated 6,661-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath structure has walls of sixteen-foot-tall glass over a majority of the living space. There’s also a bar, formal dining area, large chef’s kitchen with island, a number of fireplaces and many indoor and outdoor entertainment areas.
See the video above for a closer look inside Byrdview.
The adjacent parcel of over six acres also owned by the seller is negotiable separately, toptenrealestatedeals.com said.
Co-listing agents are Craig Knizek and Barrie Livingstone of The Agency, Beverly Hills.
Comments