Part of Highway 1 closed due to mudslides, flooding — and closure to last at least till Monday

A section of Highway 1 affected by the Woolsey Fire closed Saturday night due to mudslides and flooding — and will be closed until at least Monday, Caltrans said.

The highway is closed from Las Posas Road in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu, Caltrans said. The agency first announced the highway’s closure on Saturday night, following rainfall that pummeled the Central and Southern California coasts.

PCH closure is extended until at least Monday, Jan. 7. Use alternate routes. https://t.co/iuYX7ON5q7 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 6, 2019

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Due to Saturday’s rain, authorities issued urban and small stream flooding advisories for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as well as slide warnings on Saturday for Highways 101 and 154. Flash flood warnings were also in effect Saturday for the Woolsey Fire burn area, including Highway 1.

The Woolsey Fire erupted in Woolsey Canyon east of Simi Valley on Nov. 8. The fire killed three people, destroyed 1,643 structures, closed Highway 101 and Highway 1 and ultimately burned 96,949 acres before reaching 100 percent containment in late November.

Portions of the Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu were closed in early December so crews could repair damage from the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The latest storm forecasts may also force Highway 1 to close between Paul’s Slide and Mud Creek around sundown on Sunday, according to Caltrans. The agency will provide an update around noon on Sunday.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.