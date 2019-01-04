President Donald Trump calls family of slain Newman police corporal Ronil Singh

President Donald Trump called the family of slain Newman police corporal Ronil Singh on Thursday, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders said this about the call: “This afternoon, President Trump spoke with the family and law enforcement colleagues of fallen Newman, California, police officer Ronald “Ron” Singh. The President praised Officer Singh’s service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement’s rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect.”

Trump weighed in on Twitter last week on the shooting after Adam Christianson, the outgoing Stanislaus County Sheriff, said Singh’s alleged killer, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, had entered the country illegally.

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

Christianson appeared recently on Fox News to discuss the shooting of Singh.

There were several viewings on Friday to honor Singh, who was shot to death the morning after Christmas.