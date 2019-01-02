California

Monterey Diocese releases names of 30 Catholic clergymen accused of sexual abuse

By Lindsey Holden

January 02, 2019 07:02 PM

The Catholic Diocese of Monterey recently released a list of 30 clergymen accused of sexually abusing children as far back as the 1950s, as part of a church effort “to promote transparency and trust.”

The diocese — which includes San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties — hired law firm Weintraub Tobin to review the files of active clergy and those with known allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to the report, no one has raised credible sexual abuse allegations against a diocese clergyman since 2009.

The parishes in which the accused priests previously worked were not included in the report. Attorney Paul Gaspari of Weintraub Tobin said specific locations were not included in the information he compiled.

The report divides the accused priests into three groups: those who were not previously known to the public, those who were known and those who had died prior to being accused.

The names of the following accused clergymen were not previously in the public domain:

The names of the following accused clergymen were previously released, as they were working for the diocese when the alleged abuse occurred:

The following clergymen were accused of sexual abuse after they had died:

