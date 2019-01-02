Formal charges filed against man accused of killing Newman police officer

Stanislaus County prosecutors on Wednesday formally filed charges against Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who is accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop last week. C

Authorities say Arriaga shot Singh when he pulled him over on suspicion of driving under the influence near the intersection of Merced Street and Eucalyptus in Newman.

Arriaga has been charged with murder, along with a special circumstances enhancement that makes the case eligible for the death penalty, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday morning.

(Click here to see the criminal complaint).

It was unclear Wednesday morning whether prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty against Arriaga. The criminal complaint against Arriaga also includes enhancements for allegedly using a gun in the Singh’s death and acting with premeditation.

The defendant’s arraignment hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Ricardo Cordova’s courtroom.

A 55-hour manhunt for Arriaga ended Friday morning, when he was found and arrested at a home near Bakersfield. Three people accused of helping Arriaga evade capture also were arrested at the Bakersfield home and face accessory charges in Kern County. They are set for arraignment there later today.

The booking mug of Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, who was arrested Friday in Lamont, California, in connection with the shooting death of Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Four people were arrested in Stanislaus County and charged with accessory. They made their first court appearance Monday.

Arriaga’s girlfriend Ana Leyde Cervantes, 30; his brothers Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34, and Adrian Virgen, 25; and his co-worker Erik Razo Quiroz, 35, have pleaded not guilty to the felony accessory charge.

The four defendants, who remain in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail, are scheduled to return to court Wednesday afternoon for a pretrial hearing alongside Arriaga.

Arriaga has been held without bail at the Stanislaus County Jail since Friday. Authorities say Arriaga entered the country illegally, and he had two DUI arrests in the Madera-Chowchilla area.

Officials have said the four defendants accused of accessory in Stanislaus County also entered the country illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have lodged detainers on the five Stanislaus County defendants. That means ICE agents would be notified if any of them were to be released and given time to come to the jail to take custody of them.

We’ll have more on Arriaga’s first courtroom appearance later here.