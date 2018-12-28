Arrest made in Newman cop shooting; suspect found in Kern County

The suspect in the shooting death of a Newman Police Department was arrested in the Bakersfield area either Thursday night or Friday morning.

“Great News..... The fugitive wanted in connection with murder of Newman, CA Police Officer Ronil Singh has been arrested early this morning in Bakersfield,” 10th Congressional District candidate Ted Howze posted.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm the arrest but announced Friday morning that it will hold a press conference at noon to release “significant developments” in the hunt for the man suspected of killing the corporal. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office also is holding a press conference tied to the Newman case.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, was shot and killed by a man he pulled over for on suspicion of driving under the influence early Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting the investigation, released surveillance photos of the suspect and the Dodge pickup he was driving shortly after the shooting.

Authorities said investigators have identified the suspect but will not release his name because he may have several aliases. Sheriff Adam Christianson said the suspect must be in custody and finger printed to confirm his identity.

The pickup, found 13 hours later, abandoned at a River Road mobile home park just south of Azevedo Road, is registered to a Conrado Virgen Mendoza.

The Sheriff’s office would not confirm the suspect’s name.





SHARE COPY LINK Investigators believe the man suspected of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh is still in Stanislaus County, Sheriff Adam Christianson said in a news conference Thursday morning.

SHARE COPY LINK The truck believed to be driven by the man suspected of killing Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh is towed away from a trailer park on River Road northeast of Newman, where the fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

SHARE COPY LINK A Newman Police Department officer was shot to death during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

SHARE COPY LINK This is raw video from the scene where a Newman police officer was shot and killed on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.