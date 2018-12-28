Parolee kidnapped woman after hitting her with car in Citrus Heights, police say

A man was arrested in connection with a major hit-and-run collision in Citrus Heights on Thursday evening which temporarily shut down northbound traffic on parts of Auburn Boulevard.
Angel Huerta, 27, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping an injured woman he had hit with his car while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a news release issued by the Citrus Heights Police Department.
Police received a 911 call around 5:40 p.m. regarding a collision involving a skateboarder on Auburn Boulevard at Charwood Lane, according to the release.
Upon arrival, officers found a skateboard and shoes but could not find the victim, according to the release.
Just before 6 p.m., officers took another 911 call from a woman who said she was in a collision, but she could not give her location. A third caller said there was a woman with injuries in the 6900 block of Mariposa Avenue, according to the release.
There, officers found a 27-year-old woman in a sedan and they determined that she had been hit by the car while skateboarding on Auburn Boulevard and thrown through the windshield into the cabin. She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
After searching the surrounding area, officers found Huerta, who had injuries consistent with a collision. Officers suspected he had ditched the car with the victim in it and fled on foot, according to the release.
Huerta was on parole for robbery and a felony DUI and is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail.
