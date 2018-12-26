‘A good man.’ Newman officer Ronil Singh lived in Modesto, was a husband, father

Newman K9 Police Officer Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, was 33 and had lived in northeast Modesto. He is survived by his wife, Anamika, and their 5-month-old son.

Singh had been “working overtime on Christmas night to provide the best for his family,” an uncle, Ugesh Yogi Singh, said in a Facebook tribute, referring to the slain officer as “my adventurous nephew” and “my family’s action hero.”

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Gov. Jerry Brown directed that flags be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Sacramento in honor of Singh.





“He was super friendly and outgoing,” said Sgt. Tom Letras, a spokesman with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department who had crossed paths many times with the slain officer.

SHARE COPY LINK A Newman Police Department officer was shot to death during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Singh, a native of Fiji, studied criminal justice at Modesto Junior College in 2005 and began working at the Newman agency in 2011, where he was a K9 officer; his partner dog is Sam. Singh previously was employed at the Turlock Police Department and as a reserve at the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.





“Ronil was a good man who started his career with the TPD as a cadet,” said Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar, in a release Wednesday morning. “His dream and desire was to be a police officer and to be there to serve his community. He chose to be the light in the darkness and to do so without hesitation. We are all devastated and are in mourning. He was loved and will always be in our hearts.”

In his Facebook post, his uncle called Singh “a very adventurous and beautiful soul, taken away too soon. ... He was a great role model for our next generation of Indo-Americans.”

On Christmas Eve, Singh posted on his Facebook page photos of himself along with fish and crabs from a deep sea fishing trip.

Eerily, his next-latest post featured video of an officer shooting a suspect during a traffic stop in Texas.





Law enforcement always will strive to ensure that “evil will never triumph over good,” Amirfar said. “The love of community and humanity keeps the light of good burning bright and your police officers are the torch bearers and the guardians. Corporal Ronil Singh, rest easy; we have it from here.”

Brown released a statement reading, “On behalf of all Californians, Anne and I extend our condolences to Corporal Singh’s wife, young son, loved ones and colleagues. Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California.”





This story will be updated throughout the day.