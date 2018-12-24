California

Woman left sheriff’s department a gift. The bomb squad blew it up.

By Rosalio Ahumada

December 24, 2018 09:22 AM

Watch Calaveras County Sheriff’s bomb squad blow up ‘suspicious’ device

A suspicious package left at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office addressed to deputies, prompted a call to the bomb squad. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s bomb squad blew up the package.
By
Up Next
A suspicious package left at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office addressed to deputies, prompted a call to the bomb squad. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s bomb squad blew up the package.
By
SONORA

Authorities on Sunday used explosives to destroy a suspicious package left at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department headquarters, which turned out to contain a scarf and an ornament.

The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, after a woman left the package at the Sheriff’s Department along Lower Sunset Drive in downtown Sonora.

The package was addressed to deputies and had odd markings that included the words “flammable” and “explosive,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials cordoned off the area and treated the package as a possible hazardous device. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb Squad was called to assess the suspicious package.

The Bomb Squad inspected the package and destroyed it using explosives. Inside the package, authorities found the scarf and the ornament.

Sheriff’s officials found nearby the woman who had left the package. They said she was exhibiting bizarre behavior. Sheriff’s officials said they spoke with her about the severity of what happened and told her she can’t return to the Sheriff’s Department, unless she’s reporting a crime.

No injuries were reported. Sheriff’s officials reminded residents that they appreciate the public’s generosity, but they cannot accept gifts in this manner.

Rosalio Ahumada

Rosalio Ahumada writes news stories about criminal court cases in Stanislaus County, issues related to immigration and immigrant communities and breaking news related to crime and public safety. From time to time, he covers the Modesto City Council meetings. He has worked as a news reporter in the Northern San Joaquin Valley since 2004.

  Comments  