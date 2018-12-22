Yosemite, other parks open during federal shutdown — though some services cease

Yosemite National Park and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park will remain open to the public during the federal government shutdown, according to the National Park Service.
Still, visitors need to be aware some facilities and services are closed.
The Yosemite medical clinic will remain open during its normal operating hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The National Park Service-provided information and orientation will not be available, according to the National Park Service website.
Entrance stations will be open, but unstaffed, and visitor centers along with the museum will be closed. All National Park Service programs will be canceled.
The public information office phone line will not be staffed. Concession services will remain open, including restaurants, lodging, the shuttle system, and Upper Pines Campground and Camp 4 . Hiking trails that are normally open will still be available, however, snowy conditions may apply.
The Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks will be open, but no National Park Service services will be available. Concessions and the Sequoia Parks Conservancy services will be available.
