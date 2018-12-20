Suspect charged with murder in killing of missing Paso Robles woman

The suspect accused of killing a Paso Robles woman who’d been missing since May was charged on Thursday with her murder, two days after her body was found in a remote spot off Highway 58.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint claiming Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores, 42, of Paso Robles killed Nancy Woodrum, 62, who had been missing for seven months when her body was recovered on Tuesday.

Fuentes allegedly committed the murder while raping or attempting to rape Woodrum and burglarizing her rural Paso Robles home, according to the complaint.

Woodrum’s family members reported her disappearance to law enforcement on May 5, after they stopped by her home in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive in rural Paso Robles and were unable to find her.

Fuentes Flores did painting work on Woodrum’s property, and had limited contact with her, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a Wednesday news conference.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Fuentes Flores on Tuesday, and he led investigators to her body — located off Highway 58 — on the same day.

Fuentes Flores will be arraigned in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Friday morning.