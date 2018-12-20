See CHP chopper pull suspect out of marsh, drop him on shore for waiting officers to arrest him

A California Highway Patrol helicopter snatched a suspect who was stuck in mud in a Sonoma County marsh and hoisted him to shore where waiting American Canyon Police officers arrested him.
CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations showed the incident on Highway 37 in a video posted Wednesday. The activity closed the highway Wednesday afternoon.
The American Canyon Police were chasing a wanted felony suspect from the Vallejo area when the suspect crashed his car and then ran through marshlands near Skaggs Island Road.
The CHP helicopter pulled the suspect out of the cold muck and officers arrested the man.
“The suspect crashed his vehicle and fled on foot into the marshlands north of (Highway) 37 near Skaggs Island (Road,)“ according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the pursuit. “The suspect waded out into the muddy water and then repeatedly commanded the officers to kill him. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who was agitated and belligerent.”
“We called in our best asset for this situation, Mother Nature,” according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. “The suspect was soaking wet and cold, and then realized he was stuck in the mud.”
American Canyon Police Department identified the man as Adam Banks, 29, according to sfgate.com.
KPIX 5, a CBS news station out of San Francisco, said the pursuit was in connection with a domestic violence report.
SFGate said the car in which Banks was driving, a PT Cruiser, sustained front tire damaged and had to slow down. When the car slowed down, a woman in the passenger seat jumped out, the website said.
