Ron Howard visited Paradise over the weekend. Is a Camp Fire documentary on the way?

Director Ron Howard spent the weekend in Paradise, where he is reportedly filming a documentary about the most devastating wildfire in California history.

Howard, who won Oscar gold for directing “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), tweeted Tuesday that he spent the weekend visiting the Butte County city, which was all but leveled by the Camp Fire last month.

“I was very moved by the commitment and courage of both @RedCross regulars & volunteers and of course, #Campfire survivors when i was able to visit over the weekend,” he tweeted, urging his followers to consider donating to the American Red Cross.

As the local Paradise Post and other news outlets reported this week, Howard had cameras and a film crew with him as he toured damage zones over the weekend and met with students and school district officials Monday. Thousands of K-12 students had their school campuses destroyed by the 153,000-acre blaze.

The Camp Fire sparked Nov. 8 in Butte County, growing rapidly and spreading to the towns of Paradise, Magalia and Concow.

With 86 recorded deaths and nearly 14,000 homes destroyed, the Camp Fire is by far the deadliest and most destructive fire on record in California. Three people were still reported missing as of Tuesday.

