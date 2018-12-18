Man arrested near Lake Tahoe after fleeing from car belonging to dead Paradise resident

A man was arrested in Tahoe Vista on Monday after he fled from a car belonging to a deceased Paradise resident, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said that deputies initiated a routine traffic stop for a car Sunday and the car “took a while” to stop. When it did halt, a man fled on foot from the passenger side. The driver of the car identified the man as Stephen Miller, 35, of Paradise to deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Miller was wanted in Butte County for violation of his probation and cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said.
Deputies located Miller at the Cedar Glen Lodge in Tahoe Vista. He was arrested Monday morning and booked at the Auburn Jail.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Auburn Jail records show that he was booked on violation of probation charges and is not eligible for bail.
Deputies discovered the car belonged to a deceased Paradise resident, who died in August. Officials are still trying to determine whether the car was stolen or obtained legally. The car’s registration had not been renewed in four years, according to the sheriff’s department.
The car was towed and impounded. The driver of the car was not detained.
Comments