Just kidding! Delta IV rocket launch delayed for another day

The long-anticipated Delta IV rocket launch, which was supposed to happen Tuesday evening, has been delayed due to high winds, according to the United Launch Alliance.

The rocket launch is now planned for Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 5:44 p.m., the agency said.

The rocket will launch a top-secret payload — a National Reconnaissance Office spacecraft — into orbit for a mission dubbed NROL-71, according to previous Tribune reports.

The team tried twice to launch the rocket earlier this month, both times were foiled by technical glitches.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Air Force weather forecasters indicated an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for the Wednesday launch.